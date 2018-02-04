SNL ‘Weekend Update’ Rips Illiterate Liar Trump and ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Devin Nunes Over Memo

ICE to Deport HIV-Positive Gay Man to Venezuela: ‘You Are Sending Me To My Death!’

Former Trump Aide Carter Page Bragged He Was ‘Adviser to the Kremlin’ in 2013

SNL’s Weekend Update ripped House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes and the “cherry-picked” memo he prepared for lying president Donald Trump.

“President Trump authorized the release of a memo that claims the FBI improperly spied on his campaign despite warnings from the FBI and the DOJ that the memo was inaccurate,” reported Colin Jost, showing a well-known photo of fat Trump playing tennis. “Because if anyone’s concerned with accuracy, it’s Mr. 239 pounds.”

Jost continued:

“This memo came from 40-year-old virgin Devin Nunes, who is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. I’ve got to say, I don’t really trust this guy to untangle a vast conspiracy. I wouldn’t really trust him to untangle a pair of headphones. Now I’m trying to put myself in his shoes, and it’s pretty easy because his shoes are Velcro. But I don’t really understand how any of this is important, so I’m just going to treat this memo like every other memo I’ve received at work and completely ignore it. At this point, if you actually want to get my attention, the bar is set at ‘Porn star spanks president with magazine.’ Also, this is a four-page memo that just cherry-picks information from a FISA document that’s like 50 or 60 pages long. It’s like when you see a blurb for Transformers 5, and it says, ‘It blew my mind,’ when the full quote is, ‘It blew my mind that God allowed this.’”

Michael Che interjected: “First of all, you know damn well Donald Trump didn’t read this memo. It’s four pages long. And the only time Donald Trump reads four pages in a row is when he’s ordering breakfast.”

Later the hosts, were joined by Brigitte Bardot (Kate McKinnon) and Catherine Deneuve (Cecily Strong) to discuss the #MeToo movement.