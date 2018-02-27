‘Clueless’ Actress Stacey Dash Files Paperwork to Run for Congress

‘Versace’ Returns, A Twist On ‘Drag Race’, ‘Glam Masters’, The Oscars, and More TV This Week

Clueless-actress-turned-FOX-News-mouthpiece Stacey Dash has filed paperwork to run for Congress in California.

Dash has made headlines in recent years for her bizarre appearance at the Oscars (mocking her past statements that Black History Month should not exist) and her statements that she shouldn’t have to suffer transgender rights and that trans people should pee in the bushes.

CNN reports:

The actress and outspoken Republican filed paperwork Monday to run in California’s 44th district, which is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragán.

The district, which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, has long been represented by a Democrat. It overwhelmingly voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, 83%-12%.

Representatives for Dash did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. Dash has not publicly issued a statement. However, she did tease a potential run earlier this month.