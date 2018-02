This Video of a 13-Year-Old Adam Rippon Proves Olympic Dreams Do Come True: WATCH

Piers Morgan: Omarosa Called Me a ‘Faggot’, Tried to Smear Me with Gay Claims

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black announced they’re having a baby, holding up an ultrasound image in a photo on Daley’s Instagram early Wednesday morning.

Daley has talked of his interest in having children in the past.

Last July he told the Belfast Telegraph: “Lance and I definitely want a family in the future – who knows when? We’re both lucky to have supportive families and we want to share that with our own children.”