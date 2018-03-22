Students Out Math Teacher as Colt Model Aaron Cage

A group of students outed their math teacher’s adult film past as Colt model Aaron Cage and now he may be suspended.

The students at Peacehaven Community School (PCS) in East Sussex, UK, Googled their teacher while they were on lunch break and discovered that he had starred in Gruff Stuff, Manpower, Bound Up Tight, and other films.

One parent who spoke with the UK’s Sun tabloid said that he was “furious” and that “we have heard on the grapevine he has been suspended” though the school wouldn’t comment when asked.

The former Colt star was a personal trainer for 15 years before starting his career in education, getting a math degree from the University of Sussex in 2015, according to the paper. He joined PCS, which has 900 pupils aged 11 to 16, in 2016.

Presumably there are some folks who don’t care about the teacher’s other career, but the Sun did not speak with them.