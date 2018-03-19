Ben Platt Wows With ‘West Side Story’ Audition Tape: WATCH

Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt is impressing fans with an audition tape he shared online, singing “Maria” from West Side Story in his living room.
Tweeted Platt: “Actors spend lots of time making tapes that never see the light of day- usually embarrassing, poorly shot ones. This one I liked (it’s still poorly shot) so I’m sharing it- I encourage fellow actors to do the same so long as the material is public stuff 😊”
It’s not clear what the audition was for, but Steven Spielberg and ‘Angels in America’ playwright Tony Kushner are developing a remake of the 1961 musical.