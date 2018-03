‘Chicago,’ ‘I’m So Excited’, ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ and Everything Else Streaming in March

Gay adult film actor Billy Herrington has died in a car accident at the age of 49, producer/director Chi Chi LaRue reported on Facebook. Said LaRue: “Im Sad to say, Billy unfortunately died as a result of a terrible terrible car accident.”



Herrington starred in 17 films from studios including Colt, All Worlds, and Pacific Sun for about a decade starting in the late ’90s. Herrington also gained fame in Japan as an internet meme.