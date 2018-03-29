Man’s Close Encounter with Cheetah Goes Viral: WATCH

Tim Cook on What He’d Do if He Were Mark Zuckerberg: ‘I Wouldn’t Be in This Situation’

A Seattle man’s close encounter with a cheetah while on safari in Tanzania is going viral. The video shows Britton Hayes sitting in the back seat of an SUV while a curious cheetah who jumped on the vehicle takes inventory.

The video was shot in the Gol Kopjes of the eastern Serengeti, which has the highest concentrations of cheetahs on Earth.

Hayes said the group’s guide instructed him to stay calm and not make eye contact so as to keep the big cat calm as well.

He told KOMO: “Honestly, it was probably one of the scariest moments of my life while it was happening. I felt like I had to clear my mind of any thoughts because from everything you’re told about predators like that, they can sense fear and any sort of discomfort you’re feeling and they’ll react accordingly. I wanted to be as calm and as still as possible to avoid a bad outcome.”