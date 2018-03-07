A Tesseract Has Brought Us Sade’s First Song in 8 Years: ‘Flower of the Universe’ – LISTEN

Nick Jonas Responds to Claims He Looks Like a ‘Ferrit’ in New Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets: WATCH

Sade’s first song since 2010’s album Soldier of Love has arrived, a dreamy ballad for the upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time called “Flower of the Universe”.

Director Ava DuVernay said she was surprised when the Nigerian British recording artist, who has sold more than 50 million albums and has been described by the UK’s Sunday Times as the most successful British female artist in history, said yes to her request.

I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/FdXrZ1MFMO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

The Guardian adds: “The soundtrack to A Wrinkle in Time will also feature music from artists including DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato, Sia, Kehlani and Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle. Iranian-German composer Ramin Djawadi – best known for writing the score to Game of Thrones – will provide original composition.”