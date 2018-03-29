Lady Gaga Covers ‘Your Song’ in Tribute to Elton John: WATCH

At Least 7 Advertisers Dump FOX News’ Laura Ingraham After She Mocks Parkland’s David Hogg

Lady Gaga has released a cover (listen in full above) of Elton John’s “Your Song” taken from a forthcoming tribute album to the musical legend called Revamp: Reimagining the Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin.

Mary J. Blige, Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Elton John & P!nk & Logic, Florence + The Machine, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Q-Tip & Demi Lovato, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith also appear on the album.

Gaga and other stars have taped a GRAMMY salute to the singer to air on April 10. CBS has released a preview (below) featuring Gaga performing “Your Song”.

More on the tribute:

Also, performing, Sam Smith doing “Daniel”.

Ed Sheeran doing “Candle in the Wind”.

And Shawn Mendes and SZA singing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.