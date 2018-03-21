Austin Terrorist Mark Anthony Conditt Attacked Gays, Abortion in Blog Posts ‘Defining’ Conservative ‘Stance’

Trump Infuriated by White House Leak That He Was Instructed NOT to Congratulate Putin

Austin terrorist Mark Anthony Conditt, who blew himself up early this morning as SWAT teams closed in on him following his series of serial bombings, wrote a series of blog posts on a site called ‘Defining My Stance’ in which he committed his feelings about homosexuality, abortion, the death penalty and other things, TMZ reports:

As for gay marriage, Conditt wrote, “Homosexuality is not natural. Just look at the male and female bodies … It would be like trying to fit two screws together and to nuts together and then say, ‘see, it’s natural for them to go together.'”

In addition to attacking homosexuality, he railed on the government providing women with free abortions, saying, “If you can’t provide for a child, then don’t have sex.”

Conditt also supported the death penalty and thought sex offender registries were too punitive.

So, yeah, forget all the nonsense being spread that he was a “liberal” or part of Antifa. He was a conservative.

TMZ has published the blog posts here.