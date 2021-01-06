Feds Investigating Threat to Fly Plane into Capitol on Wednesday

Federal authorities are investigating a threat heard by air traffic controllers on Monday, a digitized voice recording broadcast over FAA airwaves: “We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged.”

CBS News reports: “The threat refers to Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed last year in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Trump. It was made on the one-year anniversary of Soleimani’s death, for which Iranian officials have long vowed revenge. It’s unclear who sent the threat. While the government does not believe the warning of an attack is credible, it is being investigated as a breach of aviation frequencies, CBS News has learned. “