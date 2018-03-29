Sam Smith Releases New ‘Pray’ Remix Featuring Logic: LISTEN

Sam Smith has released a remix of his hit single “Pray” featuring a new rap from Logic.

Raps Logic on the remix: “Will the Devil take me, or will God protect me? I know I ain’t perfect, but you should respect me…Everyone who cast me out for being me, I know there’s others like me that’ll break the fall…I know you hater motherf**kers just can’t relate at all, if I’m the first one to the line that’s fine I’ll take it all.”