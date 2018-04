Bipartisan Senate Bill to Protect Robert Mueller to be Released

Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before the The House Energy and Commerce Committee today starting at 10 am.

Writes the Wall Street Journal:

The panel has jurisdiction over matters of interstate commerce and business, as well as consumer protection, energy policy and foreign trade.

Today’s hearing with Mr. Zuckerberg is ostensibly focused on “transparency and use of consumer data.” But as in yesterday’s Senate hearing, members of the panel are free to ask whatever they would like.