Drag Queen Ada Vox Eliminated from ‘American Idol’ After Taking on The Lion King’s ‘Circle of Life’ – WATCH

Drag Queen Ada Vox was eliminated from American Idol last night as the show narrowed down its contestants to the top seven.

For Disney night, Ada took on “Circle of Life” from The Lion King.

“How special it is to have you on this show,” said Lionel Richie. “You are a movement unto yourself.” But the show failed to inspire enough viewers to vote Ada through to the next round.

The show still has an openly gay contestant however, as Jurnee was voted through after singing “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

Among our favorites this season, too, is the ebullient, Michael J. Woodard, who seems to breath fresh life into everything he takes on.