In Unhinged Facebook Rant, GOP PA Rep. Daryl Metcalfe Calls Rep. Brian Sims a ‘Lying Homosexual’

Pennsylvania GOP state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe – you’ll remember him as the lawmaker who freaked out during a committee meeting last December when Rep. Matt Bradford, touched him on the arm to get his attention, declaring, “I’m a heterosexual. I have a wife. I love my wife. I don’t like men, as you might.”

Let’s review:

Well, Metcalfe is in the news again. He has taken to Facebook to call out Rep. Brian Sims a “lying homosexual” – and he brought up the touching incident again!

Penn Live reports that Metcalfe’s rant stems from a “dispute with state Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia, who recently filed a complaint against Metcalfe in the wake of a disagreement over the committee’s gutting of a redistricting reform bill.”

But it’s really something to behold.

Said Metcalfe: “Another lying Philadelphia Liberal Democrat Legislator attacking me this week with the help of the media! Another Democrat playing the victim while he is actually the perpetrator! After a committee meeting last week Philadelphia Representative Rabb approached me and launched into a profanity laced disrespectful tirade. A week later he wrote a letter making false accusations that I threatened him and based it on me possibly being armed because of my support for the 2nd Amendment! There is a pattern to the attacks that have been made against me by liberal loser Democrat legislators on my committee. Former Rep Leslie Acosta who lied about me is now convict Acosta, lying homosexual Rep Brian Sims has been under an ethics investigation, then there is constant touchy-feely Rep Matt Bradford who has touched me over 40 times in what many observers have said is an attempt to provoke me! When they oppose us on my committee, they lose every vote and we win every vote! I block all substantive Democrat legislation sent to my committee and advance good Republican legislation! Liberals continue their lying attacks

in an attempt to stop my work in defense of taxpayers and our liberty!”

And Sims let him have it: “You’re a gaslighter who threatens people and then backs down and claims victimhood when you’re called out. It’s the ultimate sign of intellectual dishonesty. Grow up and at least have the courage of your broken convictions.”

Sims added: ‘My most infamously bigoted colleague, Rep. Daryl Metcalfe took to his “burn book” to attack my colleagues of color and myself call me a “lying homosexual.” I could use your help as I go up against this type of blatant homophobia and bigotry in the Capital.’

And more: “For the record, he’s a racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, bigot. All of those words have definitions. His behavior, his public statements, and his legislation over the years all clearly rise to the level of those definitions.”

Penn Live adds:

And faster than you can say ‘lying liberal loser Democrats,’ officials at the state Democratic Party were out with a statement calling on Metcalfe to be stripped of his leadership post.

“Daryl Metcalfe’s public admission that he is a partisan hack who abuses his power at the expense of making government better for Pennsylvanians is absolutely disqualifying,” Sincere Harris, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, said in an email.