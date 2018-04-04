‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Farrah Moan and Shea Coulee Attacked by UK Homophobe: VIDEO

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 stars Farrah Moan and Shea Coulee were attacked in a kebab shop in Newcastle, UK on Sunday night.

A Snapchat video showing them interacting with a drunk customer who was taunting them with gay slurs began spreading on social media.

“Slut,” said the customer.

“Why are you so greasy?”, responded Farrah.

“Why are you so gay?”, asked the customer.

“Because I’m a motherf**king star and I’ve been on TV…We’re touring the whole world being gay. What are you doing? You’re living in Newcastle with your crusty-ass eyelashes.”

“You’re a walking STD!”, said the woman, touching Farrah.

“Don’t touch me!”, demanded Farrah.

Farrah later tweeted about the video after it began circulating: “so I didnt wanna bring attention to the negativity that happened to me and shea last night in Newcastle at a kebab shop but the vid is spreading. No need to apologize on behalf of the city- our show was amazing and theres homophobic twats all over the world. Love you guys! … Hahaha I didn’t maintain my classiness to well in the video… I was drunk as hell and some lil girl came up to Shea and I with her phone calling us faggots, walking stds cuz my hair was pink and I guess she was white girl wasted ”

so I didnt wanna bring attention to the negativity that happened to me and shea last night in Newcastle at a kebab shop but the vid is spreading. No need to apologize on behalf of the city- our show was amazing and theres homophobic twats all over the world. Love you guys! — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 3, 2018

The only reason I addressed it was because came home to find my inbox flooded and I didn't want anyone getting wrongly accused. Also I got thousands of death threats after drag race so I think these homophobic ass holes will be fine lol let's not sympathize w/ abusers — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 4, 2018

It was complete madness I've never used the word "greasy" so many times in my entire life — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 4, 2018

Been truly having the most incredible time touring the U.K. And meeting all of you 💘 I can't believe it's almost over 😢also @SheaCoulee is a literal goddess pic.twitter.com/hF94YU6srN — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 4, 2018

Shea Coulee later described the incident on stage, and said a “6’2″ glamazon named Stef” asked the taunter if she wanted to fight, and the taunter said “yes…you gonna f**kin’ hit me over some dumb fag” and Stef “throat-punched that bitch”: