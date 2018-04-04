Towleroad

BREAKING: Adam Rippon Has a New Boyfriend, and They Met on Tinder

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Farrah Moan and Shea Coulee Attacked by UK Homophobe: VIDEO

by Andy Towle
April 4, 2018 | 8:14am

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 stars Farrah Moan and Shea Coulee were attacked in a kebab shop in Newcastle, UK on Sunday night.

A Snapchat video showing them interacting with a drunk customer who was taunting them with gay slurs began spreading on social media.

“Slut,” said the customer.

“Why are you so greasy?”, responded Farrah.

“Why are you so gay?”, asked the customer.

“Because I’m a motherf**king star and I’ve been on TV…We’re touring the whole world being gay. What are you doing? You’re living in Newcastle with your crusty-ass eyelashes.”

“You’re a walking STD!”, said the woman, touching Farrah.

“Don’t touch me!”, demanded Farrah.

Farrah later tweeted about the video after it began circulating: “so I didnt wanna bring attention to the negativity that happened to me and shea last night in Newcastle at a kebab shop but the vid is spreading. No need to apologize on behalf of the city- our show was amazing and theres homophobic twats all over the world. Love you guys! … Hahaha I didn’t maintain my classiness to well in the video… I was drunk as hell and some lil girl came up to Shea and I with her phone calling us faggots, walking stds cuz my hair was pink and I guess she was white girl wasted ”

Shea Coulee later described the incident on stage, and said a “6’2″ glamazon named Stef” asked the taunter if she wanted to fight, and the taunter said “yes…you gonna f**kin’ hit me over some dumb fag” and Stef “throat-punched that bitch”:



You Might Also Like