Time’s Up? Not So Fast: ‘Carousel’ Is Back on Broadway: REVIEW

‘Pose’, Ryan Murphy’s Tribute to the Ballroom Scene, with Largest-Ever LGBTQ Cast: TRAILER

The trailer for Hot Summer Nights from newcomer director Elijah Bynum released today. Timothee Chalamet plays a quiet teen who is sent to Cape Cod for the summer where he gets into some trouble with a local (Alex Roe) and a lot of marijuana.

The film is set in the summer of 1991 around the time Hurricane Bob roared across the Cape.

Bynum is a first time director. The film premiered at South by Southwest.