Squash Player Todd Harrity Makes History, Becoming Sport’s First Openly Gay Male Pro

U.S. squash player Todd Harrity came out as gay in a Twitter post on Saturday, becoming the sport’s first openly gay pro player. Harrity is ranked #1 in the U.S. and is ranked #54 in the world.

To everyone I know and to all who know me.

I have something that I am finally ready to get off my chest.

I am gay, and I’m ready to live my life as an openly gay man. I have decided to come out because I am convinced that having everyone know this about me is the only way I can truly be content. I also think it is best for everyone around me, so that we can more fully understand each other.

To the people I have already told, thank you. I was not ready to have everyone know this about me. I appreciate you keeping my secret, and not telling any curious people who might have asked you.

We are a diverse group of different nationalities, ethnicities, and faiths. I don’t know how this will be received by everyone. But I have been dealing with this for a long time. This is what’s necessary for me to be myself, and best enjoy the rest of my time on the circuit, and beyond.

Lastly, I am not famous. But if I can be a source of inspiration to any others in a similar situation, I am pleased. This has not been easy for me. It has taken me a long time to accept myself as I am. But now I have, and am ready to put all of this behind me and move on with my life.

The Professional Squash Association released a statement following Harrity’s coming out: “The PSA would like to offer their support to Todd at this time – the squash world is a diverse place and no matter what creed, race, sexual preference or anything else, we should all welcome and accept each other.”

This is a powerfully significant milestone for squash: our first male professional to publicly come out as gay. Jenny Duncalf & Rachael Grinham last year and now Todd Harrity: national champion, top sixty tour player on the upswing of his career and today a pioneer. — James Zug (@squashword) April 29, 2018

We all admire your bravery and honesty @toddharrity . Great person and doesn’t change anything. Be yourself and enjoy your life. PS I’m always here to give you a chopping in the cross-court game! https://t.co/Ml35qrFYjU — Sean Conroy (@SConroy001) April 29, 2018

Good on you mate! 👍🏼👊🏼 — Joe Green (@Joegreen46) April 28, 2018

👏🏻👊🏼👏🏻 — Joshna Chinappa (@joshnachinappa) April 28, 2018