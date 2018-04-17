British Model and Actor Zander Hodgson Comes Out as Gay

“If I do get pushed aside because I’m a gay actor now, and that’s not marketable enough, then so be it. I’d rather live a full life. I’d rather be myself.”

Zander Hodgson, an L.A.-based British model and actor who had small roles on the UK’s Coronation Street and the UK version of Shameless, has come out as gay in a heartfelt video on his YouTube channel.

Said Hodgson: “I wanted to tell everyone that I am gay, and although that doesn’t change anything for me, and hopefully not for you, I just thought it was a really important thing to share with everyone, because it is…”

Continued Hodgson: “Although I say sexuality is a small part of someone, if you shut it off, then you don’t allow yourself to be fully known. If you shut off one thing of yourself, then you shut off so many other things. Being able to get close to someone is hard when you don’t allow yourself to fully connect and be known as who you are. And it’s a really important part of me. And it makes me who I am.”

Watch:

Added Hodgson: “I wanted to do this video as well, because when I think about all the kids out there that are being bullied, or are really struggling with their sexuality, even teenage or adults…I just wanted you to know that you are not alone.”

Hodgson said he knew that it would be more challenging for him in his career if he came out:

“Going into the acting industry as a gay man is not very welcoming. There aren’t many gay actors out there in my age range that I feel I can relate to. I don’t think there are many opportunities out there for gay men to play straight roles. While I love watching films about gay relationships, where straight actors have taken on the role, I’m also questioning more and more – why is a straight actor in that role when there are so many gay actors out there that could be taking that role?”

He added: “If I do get pushed aside because I’m a gay actor now, and that’s not marketable enough, then so be it. I’d rather live a full life. I’d rather be myself. I’d rather go on my journey and not suppress myself anymore.”