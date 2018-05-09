‘Alex Strangelove’ is a New Gay Teen Sex Comedy from Netflix: WATCH

Next month, Netflix is premiering Alex Strangelove, a new teen sex comedy with a gay lead character directed by Craig Johnson, the writer/director behind True Adolescents starring Mark Duplass and Skeleton Twins starring Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader.

Netflix’s synopsis: “Alex Strangelove is about Alex Truelove, a straight-laced and driven high school senior with a wonderful girlfriend and a bright future ahead of him. After his buddies discover that he and his girlfriend, Claire, haven’t had sex yet, Alex becomes obsessed with losing his virginity. But things get complicated when he meets Elliot, a handsome and charming gay kid from the other side town, who unwittingly sends Alex into a sexual identity panic. What results is a hilarious and moving exploration of love, sex and friendship in modern high school.”

Check out the trailer above. The feature film stars Daniel Doheny, William Ragsdale, Joanna Adler, and Isabella Amara, and premieres on June 8.