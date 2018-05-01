Troye Sivan Previews His New Song ‘Bloom’: ‘It’s About Flowers’. Sure… PreviousPrevious Story2018 Tony Award Nominations Announced: FULL LISTNextNext StoryThe Most Wig-Snatching Snubs and Surprises of the 2018 Tony Nominationsby TowleroadMay 1, 2018 | 10:05amShare11 Comments Troye Sivan previewed the video for his new single “Bloom”. “It’s about flowers,” he says. With blossoms like this, this, or this? PreviousPrevious Story2018 Tony Award Nominations Announced: FULL LISTNextNext StoryThe Most Wig-Snatching Snubs and Surprises of the 2018 Tony NominationsShare11 Like11 Comments