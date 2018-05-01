Troye Sivan Previews His New Song ‘Bloom’: ‘It’s About Flowers’. Sure…

Towleroad

by Towleroad
May 1, 2018 | 10:05am

Troye Sivan previewed the video for his new single “Bloom”.

“It’s about flowers,” he says.

With blossoms like this, this, or this?

in music, Troye Sivan

