‘Riverdale’ Wraps; Ferrell and Shannon Are Royal Wedding Dates and More TV This Week

Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells Talk ‘Boys in the Band’ on the TODAY Show: WATCH

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

The GLAAD award-winning TV adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s series The Mortal Instruments, Shadowunters, wraps the first half of its premiere season Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Freeform. The fantasy series follows human-angel hyrbids that hunt demons and is notable for asexual character Raphael and beloved couple Alec and Magnus.

TV’s dark, sexy take on Archie, Riverdale, says goodbye to season two Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the CW.

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer visit RuPaul’s Drag Race Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1. This week, the queens will be competing in a comedy challenge, starring in Breastworld, inspired by HBO’s epic critical darling, Ballers. Just kidding, it’s inspired by Westworld. Obviously. Check out how the queens did during last week’s Cher-themed musical in the clip above.

Delve deeper into the circumstances that precipitated a young girl’s suicide in the dark teen melodrama 13 Reasons Why, which drops its second season Friday on Netflix.

Put on your fancy hat, and get ready for a royally good time. Watch Prince Harry tie the knot with Meghan Markle early Saturday morning. Coverage will be available widespread, but HBO has comedians Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon providing color commentary with The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish 7:30 a.m. Eastern on HBO.

What are you watching this week?