Roseanne Barr Calls Valerie Jarrett a ‘Muslim ape’ in Racist Twitter Tirade Attacking Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Chris Cillizza

by Andy Towle
May 29, 2018 | 9:41am

Roseanne Barr unleashed an unhinged Twitter tirade that began early Tuesday morning in which she made racist remarks at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, attacked Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and CNN reporter Chris Cillizza.

The remarks about Jarrett came in response to a follower. Tweeted Barr: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”

She also tweeted the false rumor that Chelsea Clinton is married to the nephew of George Soros, whom she accused of trying to “overthrow” the “US constitutional republic” and then responded to Clinton by adding that “Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth.”

RELATED: Roseanne: ‘I Don’t Give a F–k’ What People Think of My Support for Trump

She then “apologized” for the tweet about Clinton.

Clinton responded: “Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!”

Roseanne also called CNN’s Chris Cillizza a “mouth breather”.

And accused Hillary Clinton of wearing “a colostomy jug cuz [she’s] full of shite”

UPDATE: Barr has apologized to Valerie Jarrett and says she’s leaving Twitter.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste…I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter.”

