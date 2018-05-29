Roseanne Barr Calls Valerie Jarrett a ‘Muslim ape’ in Racist Twitter Tirade Attacking Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Chris Cillizza

Roseanne Barr unleashed an unhinged Twitter tirade that began early Tuesday morning in which she made racist remarks at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, attacked Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and CNN reporter Chris Cillizza.

The remarks about Jarrett came in response to a follower. Tweeted Barr: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”

muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

She also tweeted the false rumor that Chelsea Clinton is married to the nephew of George Soros, whom she accused of trying to “overthrow” the “US constitutional republic” and then responded to Clinton by adding that “Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth.”

She then “apologized” for the tweet about Clinton.

Chelsea Soros Clinton — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

she's married to soros nephew- — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

soros' goal; the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor 'feelings' instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that 'racist'. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

as soon as americans unite against disinfo mkultra classist narrative, the better we will all b — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Clinton responded: “Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!”

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I'm sorry-Chelsea Clinton IS NOT married to a nephew of George Soros-i apologize for the mistake! ! #Sorry — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

CORRECTION: CHELSEA CLINTON IS NOT MARRIED TO A SOROS NEPHEW. HER HUSBAND IS THE SON OF A CORRUPT SENATOR, SO SORRY!: https://t.co/FuEVnmnxu4 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Roseanne also called CNN’s Chris Cillizza a “mouth breather”.

a fucking mouth breather, obvi — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

And accused Hillary Clinton of wearing “a colostomy jug cuz [she’s] full of shite”

its a colostomy jug cuz full of shite — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

UPDATE: Barr has apologized to Valerie Jarrett and says she’s leaving Twitter.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste…I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018