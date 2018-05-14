Michael Medrano and Steve Grand are Trying to ‘Heal’ — WATCH

Trump Puts Transgender Inmates at Risk of Violence: Housing and Bathrooms Now Assigned by ‘Biological Sex’

Singer-songwriter Steve Grand joins fellow recording artist Michael Medrano on “Heal”, a new duet about a broken relationship, with each musician taking the role of a hurt lover, harmonizing about their pain.

Accompanying the new track is a lyric video featuring grainy images of the two singers.

Medrano, an L.A.-based singer-songwriter with two other singles under his belt, reached out to Grand to appear on the track and he recorded the second verse and chorus but the two didn’t meet until recently, Medrano told GSN:

“He emailed us back pretty quickly saying he loved the song and was happy to be a part of the project! So we exchanged emails for awhile, sent ideas back and forth and the rest is history. We didn’t meet in person until he was in California recording his upcoming album. He invited me to sit in on the session and took his lunch hour to shoot the single cover. He’s so talented, sweet and just a pleasure to be around. I’m genuinely so happy that we reached out to him for the song — it was a perfect match.”

Listen to “Heal” —