‘Jewel’s Catch One,’ ‘I, Tonya’ and Everything Else Streaming in May on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO

The Official Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s ‘Pose’ is a Total Ball: WATCH

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Mamma Mia, Patti Cake$ and more.

Jewel’s Catch One (2016), available on Netflix May 1

Learn the amazing true story of Jewel Thais-Williams, a black lesbian nightlife pioneer that revolutionized the LA community. Her bar, Catch One, was known as the Studio 54 of the West Coast, and it served as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community.

Mamma Mia! (2008), available on Netflix May 16

Get ready for this summer’s sequel (starring Cher!) by streaming the first Mamma Mia! this month. It’s hard to not to have a good time (and sing along to every word) watching Meryl Streep have this much fun.

Coco (2017), available on Netflix May 29

If there’s one thing you can count on from a Pixar film, it’s that it WILL make you cry. Embrace all the feels with the most recent offering from the studio focused on family.

Foxfire (1996), available on Hulu and Amazon May 1

The queer overtones reverberate off the screen in this story of a ’90s girl gang, starring Jenny Shimizu, Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and a young Angelina Jolie. Plus, the soundtrack is a killer time capsule of alt-rock goodness, featuring L7, Luscious Jackson and the Cramps.

I, Tonya (2017), available on Hulu May 31

Not only is this awards-season favorite notable for its stellar performances from Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, but it’s also impressive how it balances treating its controversial subject with respect without canonizing her. Plus, it still manages to be very funny.

Patti Cake$ (2017), available on HBO May 26

You’ve never seen an underdog story like this. It’s hard not to root for Patti as she battles a hardscrabble life in New Jersey to realize her dreams. The film also stars NYC cabaret legend Bridget Everett in a role that will hit you right in the feels.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Beautiful Girls

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

The Reaping

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Strange Name Movie

Available May 2

Jailbreak

Available May 4

Anon

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

No Estoy Loca

Available May 5

Faces Places

Available May 8

Desolation

Available May 9

Dirty Girl

Available May 11

The Kissing Booth

Available May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

Available May 15

Only God Forgives

Available May 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

89

The Kingdom

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

Available May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Available May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Small Town Crime

Available May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Available May 24

Survivors Guide to Prison

Available May 25

Ibiza

Available May 26

Sara’s Notebook

Available May 29

Coco

Available May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

All films coming to Amazon

Available May 1

3 Ways to Get a Husband

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very Brady Sequel

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

An Inconvenient Truth

Baby Boom

Back to School

Bad News Bears (1976)

Barefoot

Beyond Borders

Blame

Brother Nature

Bull Durham

Cool World

Cyborg

Diamonds Are Forever

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Evolution

Foxfire

Frailty

From Russia With Love

Gator

Ghost Town

Goat

Goldfinger

Holy Air

Hot Boyz

Immigration Tango

Insomnia

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

Live and Let Die

Love Is a Gun

Manhunter

Men with Brooms

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Never Say Never Again

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

Octopussy

Outcast

Perfect Score

Perfume: Story of a Murderer

Psychopaths

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sabrina (1995)

Saturday Church

School Ties

Set Up

Starting Out in the Evening

Strategic Air Command

The Benchwarmers

The Benefactor

The Box

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Elephant Man

The Golden Compass

The Hangman

The House I Live In

The Hurt Locker

The Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thief

Thirst Street

Thunderball

Twisted

Untamed Heart

Wild Thornberrys

Wish Upon a Star

Wonder Boys

You Only Live Twice

Available May 4

Last Flag Flying

Available May 5

Warrior

Available May 12

Baywatch

Still Mine

Available May 15

How to Be a Latin Lover

Available May 19

Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters

Available May 23

Beast of Burden

Available May 27

Just Getting Started

The Wedding Plan

All films coming to Hulu

Available May 1

3 Ways to Get a Husband

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

Baby Boom

Back to School

Barefoot

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside

The Box

Booty Call

Breakable You

Bride and Prejudice

Bull Durham

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Crow

The Crow II: City of Angels

The Crow III: Salvation

The Crow IV: Wicked Prayer

Demolition Man

Dirty Pretty Things

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Emperor

Executive Decision

Foxfire

Gator

Godzilla (1998)

The Hangman

Here to be Heard: The Story of the Slits

Hot Boyz

The House I Live In

Immigration Tango

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kalifornia

Lost in Vagueness

Love Is a Gun

Malena

Man of the House

Manhunter

Mansfield Park

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Men in Black II

Men with Brooms

Never Back Down

New Guy

New Rose Hotel

Ninja Masters

No Greater Love

The Pallbearer

Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Pret-A-Porter

Priest

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

School Ties

Set Up

She’s All That

Starting Out the Evening

Strategic Air Command

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

Thief

To Rome with Love

Traffic

Untamed Heart

Valkyrie

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Available May 5

The Longest Week

Warrior

Available May 11

Bleeding Heart

In the Fade

Available May 12

Baywatch

Frank Serpico

Jane

Still Mine

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Available May 13

Tonight She Comes

Available May 15

Animals

How to Be a Latin Lover

It’s A Disaster

Periods.

Soul of a Banquet

Take Every Wave

The Other F Word

The Snapper

The Strange Ones

Available May 16

Knights of the Damned

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Available May 19

Beatriz at Dinner

Shooters

Available May 21

American Folk

Neat

Available May 23

Half Magic

Available May 24

Curvature

Available May 25

Mad to Be Normal

Available May 27

The Wedding Plan

Available May 31

I, Tonya

Please Stand By

Rain Man

All films coming to HBO

Available May 1

A Sound of Thunder

Avatar

Cleopatra

Dead Calm

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Eurotrip (Unrated Version)

Garden State

In the Cut (Director’s Cut)

Kill the Messenger

Maps to the Stars

The Newton Boys

Seabiscuit

Secretary

Star Trek: Nemesis

You’ve Got Mail

Wolves at the Door

Hijo por Hijo (a.k.a Child for Child)

Available May 3

Lady Macbeth

Available May 4

La cordillera (a.k.a The Summit)

Available May 5

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Available May 7

A Dangerous Son

Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition Finalists: Jiejie, June, and Remittance

Available May 11

La educación del Rey (a.k.a. Rey’s Education)

Available May 12

Dunkirk

Available May 19

Fahrenheit 451

Available May 21

The Final Year

Available May 26

The Tale

Patti Cake$

Available May 27

Fist Fight