‘Jewel’s Catch One,’ ‘I, Tonya’ and Everything Else Streaming in May on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Mamma Mia, Patti Cake$ and more.
Jewel’s Catch One (2016), available on Netflix May 1
Learn the amazing true story of Jewel Thais-Williams, a black lesbian nightlife pioneer that revolutionized the LA community. Her bar, Catch One, was known as the Studio 54 of the West Coast, and it served as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community.
Mamma Mia! (2008), available on Netflix May 16
Get ready for this summer’s sequel (starring Cher!) by streaming the first Mamma Mia! this month. It’s hard to not to have a good time (and sing along to every word) watching Meryl Streep have this much fun.
Coco (2017), available on Netflix May 29
If there’s one thing you can count on from a Pixar film, it’s that it WILL make you cry. Embrace all the feels with the most recent offering from the studio focused on family.
Foxfire (1996), available on Hulu and Amazon May 1
The queer overtones reverberate off the screen in this story of a ’90s girl gang, starring Jenny Shimizu, Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and a young Angelina Jolie. Plus, the soundtrack is a killer time capsule of alt-rock goodness, featuring L7, Luscious Jackson and the Cramps.
I, Tonya (2017), available on Hulu May 31
Not only is this awards-season favorite notable for its stellar performances from Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, but it’s also impressive how it balances treating its controversial subject with respect without canonizing her. Plus, it still manages to be very funny.
Patti Cake$ (2017), available on HBO May 26
You’ve never seen an underdog story like this. It’s hard not to root for Patti as she battles a hardscrabble life in New Jersey to realize her dreams. The film also stars NYC cabaret legend Bridget Everett in a role that will hit you right in the feels.
What are you streaming this month?
