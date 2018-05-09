Trump Threatens to Revoke Media Credentials Over Coverage He Doesn’t Like

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump threatened to revoke media credentials from reporters who offer coverage he doesn’t like.

Tweeted Trump: “The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?”

Trump also expressed confidence about yesterday’s primary elections: “The Republican Party had a great night. Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November. The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?”

He praised Candace Owens, the far right activist praised by Kanye West in tweets last week: “Candace Owens of Turning Point USA is having a big impact on politics in our Country. She represents an ever expanding group of very smart “thinkers,” and it is wonderful to watch and hear the dialogue going on…so good for our Country!

And congratulated Mike Dewine for his win in Ohio: “Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs. His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job!”