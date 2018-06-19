FIFA Investigating Anti-Gay Chants by Mexican Fans at World Cup in Russia: VIDEO

Liza Minnelli: ‘I Do Not Approve Nor Sanction’ the Judy Garland Biopic Starring Renee Zellweger

Above, a video of Mexican fans shooting “Puto”, allegedly taken in Russia.

FIFA is investigating reports that Mexican fans have been using the anti-gay chant “puto” during their World Cup win against Germany this week.

ESPN reports: ‘Football’s global governing body said it was “collecting the different match reports and potential evidence in regards to the matter, including the one from the anti-discrimination match observer who was present at the game as part of FIFA’s anti-discrimination monitoring system.” FIFA added that it could not comment further until it had evaluated all the information. Mexico fans have long shouted an insult at opposing goalkeeper taking goal kicks that gay rights groups argue is anti-gay.’

FIFA has been cracking down on use of the slur for years. In 2016, football’s governing body fined Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay for using the chant. In May, fans of Los Angeles Football Club were heard chanting “puto” in its first-ever home game against the Seattle Sounders. The LAFC is Major League Soccer’s newest expansion team.