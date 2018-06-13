A Grandmother is Going Viral on Twitter Because of a ‘Simple Gesture’ of Love for Her Bisexual Grandchild

A bisexual Virginia woman’s grandmother has gone viral on Twitter because of a simple gesture that showed her acceptance of her granddaughter’s sexual orientation.

The woman, named Lexie, shared a photo of her grandmother ironing her bisexual pride flag, tweeting: “I got up this morning to get ready for # DCPride. My grandma walked into my room, looked at my bi flag, and said, “Oh, this needs to be pressed out!” Such a simple gesture, but it holds so much love and meaning for me.”

She later spoke more about her: “It took me years to come out to her out of fear that she would see me differently, but nothing changed. She said, ‘Okay, that’s fine.’ She taught me to love and accept all people, and she has always been supportive of me.”

And shared another photo: