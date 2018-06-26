Actor Daniel Franzese and Fiancé Joseph Bradley Phillips Call Off Engagement

Actor Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls) has called off his engagement to fiancé fashion stylist Joseph Bradley Phillips. The couple became engaged in July 2016 at the Starbucks in North Hollywood where they met.

Franzese told People magazine that they “have decided to part ways, break our engagement promise and continue on into the future as friends.”

“We cared so much for each other that we ignored things that were important to our individual personal growth.” he added, saying that the engagement has been broken for a while but that they haven’t gone public with it in order to heal.

Franzese added on Instagram that he’s “looking forward to growth and the future.”