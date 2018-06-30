Rock with Homophobic Message Thrown Through Dublin Gay Bar Window on Eve of Pride

Last night, on the eve of Dublin Pride, a rock was thrown through the window of Pantibar, the gay bar owned by Ireland’s most famous drag queen, Panti Bliss, who posted news of the incident to Facebook.

Wrote Panti: “A brick was thrown through Pantibar’s window just now. No one hurt thankfully. It says, in Irish, ‘FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND’ But we are Ireland. Happy Pride everyone. It’s going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy. Be thankful for it, because some people have neither.”

But there’s more: the rock thrower was caught a short time later according to a tweet from Panti: ‘Word of advice: never return to the scene of the crime. Brick tosser already caught – by bar manager Shane and bouncer Aaron while he was running from the cops! Idiot already arrested. Young closet… sorry… I mean young guy. Why’d he do it? “I don’t fuckin like dem” etc’