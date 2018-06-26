The ‘Indoor Boys’ are Back for Season 2 and Their Friendship is as Boundary-Free as Ever: WEB SERIES

Rachel Maddow Shares Audio of Separated Migrant Children Being Told Not to Talk to Reporters, Or Else: WATCH

The gay web series Indoor Boys, starring Wesley Taylor as Luke (SpongeBob SquarePants; NBC’s “SMASH”) and Alex Wyse as Nate (Spring Awakening; Marvel’s “Iron Fist”) is back for Season 2 and has moved from Los Angeles to New York, with the first two episodes taking place in Nate’s “upper middle class” family pad.

The first two episodes feature Carolee Carmello (three-time Tony Award nominee), Kyle Harris (Freeform’s “Stitchers”), Noah Weisberg (“Modern Family;” Broadway’s Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (WGN’s “Underground”), and Michael Tacconi (Broadway’s upcoming The Cher Show).

Episode 1 will refresh you on last season and move the men and their “no-boundaries friendship” to NYC.

In Episode 2, Nate reunites with Luke and gets an introduction to his new boyfriend Rusty.