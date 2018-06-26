Ivanka Trump Donates $50,000 to Virulently Homophobic and Transphobic Church

Ivanka Trump made headlines this week for a $50,000 donation to an anti-LGBT megachurch whose leader is a member of Donald Trump’s Religious Advisory Council.

CBN reported that the donation was “for the Dallas, Texas church’s efforts to care for migrants.”

Prestonwood Baptist Church served as ground zero for efforts to repeal protections for LGBT people in Plano, the conservative suburb of Dallas with a population of 270,000, in 2015.

Its pastor, Jack Graham, blasted the Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling shortly after it happened, writing: “This past week, the family once again came under attack in America. This is an old fight dating back to the Garden of Eden when Satan seduced the first family with lies and deception. The same lies are in play today. The question, “Has God indeed said?” (Genesis 3:1 NKJ), echoes through the centuries. The biblical design of marriage is clear: a man and a woman living and loving together in a monogamous relationship in the image of God. Today, same-sex marriage is at the forefront of the fight for the biblical family. Gay marriage violates God’s standard and is outside God’s plan for men and women.”