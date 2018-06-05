Man Kills, Beheads Longtime Friend and Ex After Alleged Sexual Advance

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide (above) after he allegedly stabbed his housemate to death and beheaded and dismembered his body after an unwanted sexual advance.

John Dickinson, 42, allegedly told witnesses he and Kevin Thompson, 46, had gotten into a fight after Thompson came on to him, later admitting “I did that” while watching a news report about the police discovery of Thompson’s body. Dickinson was Thompson’s “new roommate” according to Thompson’s mother.

Police found the body while on a missing persons investigation that led them to the Thompson’s home. In a backyard shed they discovered garbage bags with a head and limbs. They found Thompson’s torso in two trash bags in the basement of the house. Dried blood was discovered in the kitchen and on the walls leading to Thompson’s bedroom.

KDKA reports: “Police said Dickinson told one of the witnesses he and Thompson got into a fight after Thompson made a sexual advance towards him. A third witness told police Dickinson spent Friday night at his home. That witness told police he found a notebook belonging to Dickinson, and inside, he found a page stating ‘This is John Dickinson. I am responsible for the death of Kevin Thompson. I had no help whatsoever. I told no one what I did.’ Pittsburgh Police arrested Dickinson at Seldom Seen Greenway off of Route 51. Police said Dickinson was hanging out with friends who were camping when they took him into custody.”

A friend of Thompson’s told KDKA that the two men had known each other for a long time, and had dated in the ’90s. He also said Dickinson had violent tendencies and that Thompson was probably trying to help him out.

Said the friend: “John moving in with Kevin, would’ve known full-well what Kevin would be thinking. He would know that Kevin was thinking that John wanted to get back together with him…It’s incredibly disgusting. It’s a sick mind.”