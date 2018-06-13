Kevin Spacey Plays a Gay Billionaire Who Cons Young Men Out of Money in ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ – WATCH

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande Team Up for New Duet ‘Dance To This’ – LISTEN

New Jersey’s Capital City Trenton Just Elected its First Gay Mayor, Reed Gusciora, in Stunning Upset Win

Kevin Spacey plays con man Ron Levin in the upcoming film Billionaire Boys Club, co-starring Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton. The film, in which Spacey cons a group of young traders into launching a Ponzi scheme, is based on a true story of ’80s Wall Street greed. It’s Spacey’s first film since he was replaced by Christopher Plummer in All The Money in the World after multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Says Spacey in the trailer: “I’m from Wall Street. Do you really think people get rich playing by the rules?”

MSN reports: “Film distributor Vertical Entertainment made the decision to keep Spacey in the film despite the approaches taken by other companies over the past year.”