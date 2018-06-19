Liza Minnelli: ‘I Do Not Approve Nor Sanction’ the Judy Garland Biopic Starring Renee Zellweger

Liza Minnelli said she does not “approve nor sanction” the Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger as her mother, following a report on RadarOnline.com that said Zellweger ‘bonded’ with Minnelli over the role.

Said Minnelli on Facebook: “I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger… I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction.”

The film, Judy, began shooting in March in London. RadarOnline’s article has since been removed.

The film’s official synopsis: “Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform in a sell-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through.”

Rupert Goold is directing the film from a script written by Tom Edge (The Crown). BAFTA winner David Livingstone (Pride) is producing.