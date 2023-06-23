Towleroad Gay News

Liza Minnelli Not Seen in Public for 294 Days: Dementia Fears for Stage Icon, 77, Who is Receiving ‘Round-the-clock’ Care

Published by
Radar Online

Tragic is locked in a desperate and losing struggle with dementia, friends fear. The 77-year-old Cabaret legend has not been seen publicly since she stepped out for dinner in September last year, 294 days ago, appearing frail and needing to be held up by two individuals. Multiple sources close to the Oscar-winning songbird told RadarOnline.com that they fear Minnelli has begun to lose her cognitive abilities. They said Minnelli — the daughter of Judy Garland — now receives “round-the-clock” care from a nurse at her home in Los Angeles. “Liza often fidgets, her hands shake, and sh…

