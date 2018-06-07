Italy’s New Minister of Families: ‘Gay ‘Rainbow’ Families Do Not Exist as Far as the Law is Concerned’

Conrad Hilton Sentenced in Grand Theft Auto Case in Which He Launched Homophobic Tirade

Gay Veteran Harassed, Spat on, Been Labeled a Pedophile, Assaulted by Neighbors for Hanging Pride Flag: WATCH

Italy’s new conservative Minister for Families has sparked outrage with remarks that LGBT “rainbow” families do not exist.

Said Fontana in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere del Sera. “They don’t exist at the moment, as far as the law is concerned. I am Catholic, I do not hide it. That’s why I believe the family is the natural one, where a child must have a mother and a father.”

He said he would not discriminate against children, even if their parents were gay.

Fontana, who says that he has gay friends, has also spoken out at an anti-abortion rally where he said that changing ideas about marriage and gender would destroy traditions and community.