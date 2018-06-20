Towleroad

Gay South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Marries

by Andy Towle
June 20, 2018 | 1:01pm

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg married his partner Chasten Glezman in a ceremony on Sunday.

Buttigieg last year campaigned for Chair of the Democratic National Committee but dropped out ahead of the vote.

The NYT profiled Buttigieg, who is seen to be a force in the Democratic Party: “Far from being just the out-gay mayor of a scrappy rebounding Rust Belt city, Mr. Buttigieg is a singular politician: a Democrat in a Republican stronghold; a high school valedictorian who graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Harvard and who also attended Oxford as a Rhodes scholar; a political comer who, after winning election at 29, quickly set about reversing an economic decline in this northern Indiana city, where the last Studebaker rolled off a South Bend assembly line in 1963; a Navy veteran who, in 2014, took an unusual leave-of-absence from his civic day job to serve a tour of duty in Afghanistan. He is also one of a handful of Democrats that, in a New Yorker article, were cited by President Barack Obama as the future of the Democratic Party…”

