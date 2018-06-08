Queer Eye’s Fab Five Share Their Coming Out Stories, and a Season 2 Trailer: WATCH

Queer Eye‘s Season 2 trailer has arrived (above). Shot in the same time period the first episodes were filmed, the new season includes some transformational experiences that have not been tackled thus far on the show.

Figuring prominently in the trailer is a school teacher named Tammye who is heavily involved in her church and the Fab Five’s first female subject. They also help a transgender man named Skyler who is seeking confidence. There’s also a marriage proposal, lessons about body issues, and per usual, a few tears.

The new episodes premiere on June 15.

In related news, Bustle sat down with the Fab Five to talk about their coming out stories.