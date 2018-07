Rami Malek Channels Freddie Mercury in the Full Official Trailer for the Queen Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – WATCH

Gay Man’s Retort to News That Kylie Jenner Will Soon Be the ‘Youngest Self-Made Billionaire’ Goes Viral

Cher dumped a bombshell on NBC’s Today show. After her role in the Mamma Mia sequel, she decided to record an entire album of ABBA covers.

“It’s not what you think of when you think of ABBA because I did it in a different way,” she told Kathie Lee Gifford.

Here’s Cher singing “Fernando” from Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again:

And the Barry Harris dance remix: