Brewers Fans Give Pitcher Josh Hader Standing Ovation After Homophobic and Racist Tweets Surface: WATCH

by Andy Towle
July 23, 2018 | 8:53am

josh hader

Last week, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader apologized and was disciplined by MLB after a series of homophobic and racist tweets he had written resurfaced. Hader was ordered to undergo sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusiveness initiatives.

The tweets flooded the internet on Tuesday night after Hader allowed a three-run home run to the Mariners’ Jean Segura in the eighth inning of the MLB All-Star Game. The tweets contained the N-word and said “I hate gay people,” among other things.

On Saturday night, Hader returned to his home field, where he was greeted with a standing ovation.

