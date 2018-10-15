Bryan Singer: Esquire Magazine is Going to Try and Destroy My Career with ‘Fictional’ Hit Piece

Gay Lyft Passenger Who Hurled Racial Slurs at Black Driver Apologizes in New Video: WATCH

Just Be Best: Randy Rainbow Puts Melania’s ‘Shiny New Self Righteous Slogan to the Test’ — WATCH

Director Bryan Singer posted a pre-emptive statement on Instagram defending himself against an upcoming article in Esquire magazine.

Singer said the upcoming Esquire article “will rehash false accusations and baseless lawsuits” and claim to have “intimate” knowledge of his personal life and called it “fictional and irresponsible.”

The Wrap reports: ‘A person close to Singer told TheWrap that while they have not seen the Esquire article, the magazine did reach out for comment. They declined. The person told us they were not given quotes from the piece, though the questions were “clear enough” to see where the article “was going.” This person told us they believe Max Potter is the reporter writing the piece, which Singer’s camp expects will be in the November issue of Esquire magazine, which should hit newsstands this week.’

In his Instagram post, Singer pointed to one example of a “bogus” lawsuit. In that suit, he was accused of the alleged rape of a 17-year-old boy at a party on a yacht in Seattle owned by tech investor Lester Waters. The alleged incident, which Singer denies, took place in 2003.

Singer was accused of sexual assault with other high-profile Hollywood figures by another man, Michael Egan, in 2014, who accused him of being part of a “Hollywood sex ring” targeting underage boys.

Egan, who was indicted in December 2014 on investment fraud charges, accused Singer, former NBC Entertainment president Garth Ancier, and three others of drugging and raping him.

Egan later dropped all four lawsuits and Egan’s attorneys Jeff Herman and Mark Gallagher dropped him.

Singer was fired in December as director on the Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after complaint about his erratic behavior and unreliability on set.

Singer denied those claims, saying he was suffering health issues related to the stress of caring for an ill parent.