A Gay Man with ‘Pretty Privilege’ Explains His Unique Hardships: WATCH

Back in August, psychotherapist Matthew Dempsey described the concept of “pretty privilege” and asked if it’s time for some gay men to start admitting they benefit. Well, someone took his advice.

Comic Michael Henry got schooled on “pretty privilege” by a privileged gay man (played by Eduardo Sanchez-Ubanell), who explained to him that “it’s a scientific term used by doctors…it’s what happens when you have a really great face, a full head of hair, sexy eyebrows, tight ass, quarter-sized nipples, 8-inch penis…all the traits that gay men unanimously like…and I happen to have all of them.”

But there are disadvantages, Eduardo explained: “I’m always invited to sex parties I don’t have time for, people just offer me drinks, drugs, jobs, I always have to update my Amazon wish list because it keeps getting fulfilled, money just gets Venmoed to me randomly, people always ask me for my Only Fans page and I don’t have one…yet!”

“And just for once,” Eduardo added, “I would like to know what it feels like to go in for a job interview! … I once tried stand-up, and everybody just started jerking off.”

Watch: