Taron Egerton and Richard Madden Share a ‘Quite Physical’ Sex Scene in ‘Rocketman’

Taron Egerton and Bodyguard star Richard Madden share a sex scene in the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, Egerton revealed in a recent interview.

Egerton told The List: “I probably shouldn’t be telling you this but we have a sex scene. We went to some places together and got quite physical. I’ve watched it back and I think it looks great. The grown-up nature of the film, combined with it being a musical, makes it feel quite zeitgeisty. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this but it’s basically about Elton in rehab, so we’re not watering anything down.”

Madden plays John Reid, Elton’s manager and lover.

Added Egerton: “I’ve always loved singing and musicals, and I felt that there was that big side of myself that I haven’t explored yet in films but this gave me the opportunity to do that. And it’s very consciously a proud, gay film and it’s also open to showing Elton’s darker moments.”

Egerton recently revealed, to many fans’ disappointment, that he’s not gay. The statement followed a few weeks of speculation after he had posted an Instagram photo that suggested he might be coming out. Said Egerton: “One of the lads was at my London flat and I Insta-grammed a picture of him and said, “Look at this cutie”, and a million outlets reported I was coming out as gay. I’m not gay but two of my mates came out when I was 15 and it was a joy to support them because, as a group, we are all secure in who we are…I’m certainly not going to stop calling my mates cuties and gorgeous, because they are cuties and they are gorgeous.”

Rocketman bows in May 2019.