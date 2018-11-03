Frankie Grande: I’m in a Throuple with a Gay Married Couple

‘Birdcage,’ ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Love, Simon’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix in November

Notorious ‘Gay Conversion’ Therapist Outed as ‘HotnHairy72’ on ‘Manhunt’ and ‘Bear Nation’

Frankie Grande, the reality star, Broadway performer, and make-up guru, has come out as the third in a throuple with a married couple.

Grande introduced his boyfriends, Daniel and Mike, to a reporter with US Weekly at Bette Midler’s Halloween party suggesting that he was in it for the “d–k” but later adding that both of his boyfriends are “very smart.”

Added Grande: “[We’ve been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it’s like five years…I’m the new addition…Let’s just say it [works].”