Ivanka Trump on Her Emails: ‘Lock Her Up’ Does Not Apply to Me – WATCH

Ivanka Trump said “there really is no equivalency” between the official government emails she made from a private account and those made by Hillary Clinton.

Said Trump: “People who want to see it as the same see it as the same. The fact is that we all have private emails and personal emails to coordinate with our family. We all receive content to those emails and there’s no prohibition from using private email as long as it’s archived and as long as there’s nothing in it that’s classified.”

Replied Roberts: “Your father hammered Hillary Clinton on this, said that it was criminal, she should be locked up.”

Said Trump: “In my case all of my emails are on the White House server. There’s no intent to circumvent and there were mass deletions after a subpoena was issued. My emails have not been deleted, nor was there anything of substance, nothing confidential that was within them. So there’s no connection between the two things.”

Asked Roberts: “So the idea of lock her up doesn’t apply to you?”

Replied Trump: “No.”

Trump used her personal email to send hundreds of messages involving government business in a violation of federal rules.

The Washington Post reported: ‘The discovery alarmed some advisers to President Trump, who feared that his daughter’s prac­tices bore similarities to the personal email use of Hillary Clinton, an issue he made a focus of his 2016 campaign. He attacked his Democratic challenger as untrustworthy and dubbed her “Crooked Hillary” for using a personal email account as secretary of state. Some aides were startled by the volume of Ivanka Trump’s personal emails — and taken aback by her response when questioned about the practice. She said she was not familiar with some details of the rules, according to people with knowledge of her reaction.’