Gay Student Jordan Blue Speaks Out About Resisting School’s Nazi Salute Photo: WATCH

The Gay Bottom Mafia is Out in Force for a Man with a Powerful New Beard: WATCH

Yesterday we reported that the Baraboo school district in Wisconsin was investigating after a photo was tweeted showing members of the Baraboo High School Class of 2019 giving the Nazi salute before their junior prom last spring.

In the photo, which went viral on Monday, there is one student clearly not participating in the salute. CBS This Morning spoke with the student, Jordan Blue.

Blue said the photographer did not say “raise your hand in a Nazi symbol way,” adding, “I’m pretty sure my classmates just interpreted as ‘raise your hand let’s do this as a joke.'” Blue said that he felt his classmates did understand what the symbol represented.

He added: “It did not represent my morals and I could not do something that I didn’t believe in….I think some [students] are [regretful]…some of these people have bright futures ahead of them, so why’d they do it?”

Blue came out as gay earlier this year.

Yes, I am #JordanBlue.. Thank you all for all the love support and all of the positive messages. — jordan blue (@jtbluee) November 12, 2018

Blue also appeared briefly on CNN and NBC Nightly News:

Madison365 reported: ‘The photo was first posted in an online album of BHS prom photos at wheelmemories.com, the website of local motorcycle photographer Peter Gust. It was posted to Twitter last night by the account @GoBaraboo, which calls itself a “parody account.” It was posted with the caption, “We even got the black kid to throw it up #BarabooProud.” Gust’s website says he has a son who is a junior at Baraboo High School. It is not clear whether Gust’s son is in the photo. Gust’s website also indicates that he is a retired teacher…Gust has removed the entire prom photo album, replacing it with a statement that reads, in part, “due malevolent behavior on the part of some in society; this page has been modified. It is too bad that there are those in society who can and do take the time to be jerks; knowingly and willingly to be jerks! … To anyone that was hurt I sincerely apologize.”’