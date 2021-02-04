Kyle Rittenhouse Arrest Warrant Sought After Kenosha Killer is Nowhere to Be Found

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse as the teenage Kenosha killer is nowhere to be found.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, a pro-police activist and Trump supporter, is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake in August.

NEW: The courts can not find #KyleRittenhouse . Prosecutors now want his bond for charges in two homicides raised. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/8A9emLI969 — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) February 3, 2021

CNN reports: “Wisconsin prosecutors are asking for an arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, alleging he no longer lives at the address listed with the court and failed to update his address, ‘preventing the Court from monitoring his whereabouts,’ writes Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger in a court motion. Prosecutors are also seeking a bond increase of $200,000 after alleging Rittenhouse, who is charged with killing two men and injuring another at a protest in August, ‘violated the conditions of his bond by failing to update his address in writing with the Court within 48 hours of moving.'”