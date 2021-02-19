Reince Priebus Mulling 2022 Gubernatorial Run in Wisconsin

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is considering a run for governor of Wisconsin against Democrat Tony Evers in 2022, Politico reports: “Priebus’ biggest selling point presumably would be the support of former President Donald Trump — the two patched things up after Priebus was fired by the president back in 2017.”
The Hill adds: “He is also a close ally of top Wisconsin Republicans former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former Gov. Scott Walker. He would likely face a competitive Republican primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R) has begun laying the groundwork for a potential campaign and State Senate President Chris Kapenga (R) has hinted at a potential run too. Evers, 69, beat Walker in 2018 by just over one percentage point, or about 29,000 votes out of almost 2.7 million cast.”
