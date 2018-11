Kate Brown, the Nation’s First Bisexual Governor, Re-elected in Oregon

Gay former Marine Neil Rafferty won his race for the state House seat in District 54 in Alabama. The seat was vacated by Patricia Todd, Alabama’s first openly gay legislator.

AL.com reports: “Former state Rep. Patricia Todd’s District 54 seat will continue to be represented by a member of the LGBTQ community, with former Marine Neil Rafferty, a Democrat, handily beating independent Joseph Casper Baker III, 90 percent to 10 percent. Rafferty is openly gay.”